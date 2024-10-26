Bhubanswar: In a major crackdown, Commercial Tax and Goods and Services Tax (CT-GST) sleuths seized around 20 kg gold from a logistics van after intercepting the vehicle at Baripada in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. The vehicle, suspected to smuggling gold, was intercepted by the enforcement squad of CT-GST division at the town's MKC Chhak on Friday.

While the exact assessment of the seized gold is yet to be done, its worth is approximately estimated to be over Rs 20 crore.

As per reports, the vehicle was delivering gold ornaments to some jewellery shops in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts in Odisha from Mumbai via Kolkata. But when the officials halted the vehicle for checking, the driver failed to show supporting documents leading to suspicion nor could he give a satisfactory answer. Suspecting foul play, the CT-GST squad seized the gold and vehicle for verification.

One of the officials informed that they spotted the vehicle delivering gold ornaments at a jewellery store during their mobile activity. "We halted the logistics van and the bill they showed did not seem authentic. To rule out any any discrepancy, we seized around 20 kg gold and are carrying out further verification," he said.

He also informed that the van was coming from Mumbai via Kolkata and was supposed to deliver the gold ornaments in Baripada and Udala in Mayurbhanj and Balasore. "We are still investigating the gold delivery and suspect involvement of a few jewellers inMayurbhanj and Balasore districts. But the details will be known after the verification is completed. Any discrepany detected will attract penalty as per provisions laid out under the GST Act," he added.