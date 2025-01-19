Bhubaneswar: Eminent sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a massive sand art of US President-elect Donald Trump on the beach at Odisha’s Puri town.

Pattnaik crafted the 47-feet-long sand art ahead of Trump’s inauguration as the 47th US President on January 20 (Monday).

“Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of US tomorrow. We have crafted a 47-feet-long sand art on Puri beach to congratulate Donald Trump on the occasion,” said Pattnaik.

Pattnaik further said that he is a big fan of the US President-elect. “I had created several sand arts of Donald Trump during his first term as the US President. I hope that the diplomatic relation between India and US will touch new heights during the second term of Donald Trump,” said the sand artist.

Trump, as Republican party nominee, was elected as the 47th US President by defeating outgoing Vice President and Democratic party candidate Kamala Harris.

Trump had served as the US President from 2017 to 2021 before his defeat in the presidential polls in 2020.