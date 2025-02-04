Sonepur: Odisha Vigilance sleuths have arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) from Sonepur district for allegedly taking bribe from a complainant here today. The accused official was identified as Budu Bhoi, ASI Birmaharajpur.

As per reports, Bhoi was apprehended while demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 6,000 from a complainant for releasing the latter's motor vehicle in an accident case that had taken place on January 4.

The complainant alleged that he had been requesting Bhoi to release his motorvehicle but the latter demanded Rs 6,000 to do so. Unable to convince him, the complainant reached out to the anti-corruption bureau in this matter following which a team hatched out a plan and caught Bhoi red-handed while he was taking the bribe amount from the complainant.

Official sources informed that the entire bribe money has been recovered from the possession of the accused official.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going at two locations linked to Bhoi to probe the disproportionate assets angle.

Sambalpur Vigilance Police have registered a case and investigation is underway.