Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance have arrested a police official on the charge of accepting bribe from a complainant in Soro block of Balasore district. The accused official was identified as Hrushikesh Biswal, Assistant Sub Inspector at Anantapur outpost. He was caught whicle taking Rs 8,000 bribe from a person to release his motorcycle.

The vehicle had been detained at Anantapur station in connection with an accident on September 7. When the owner requested Biswal to release the vehicle, he started demanding Rs 10,000 to get the work done. As former expressed his inability to pay the amount, the ASI reduced the bribe amount to Rs 8,000. Unable to negotiate any further or find means to arrange the money, the complainant reported the matter to Vigilance authorities.

Based on this, a team of Odisha Vigilance laid out a trap. As per the plan, the ASI was accepting the bribe amount from the complainant on Saturday when the anti-corruption bureau caught the tainted official red-handed.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Biswal to probe disproportionate assets angle.

In this connection, Balasaore Vigilance registered a case and investigation is in progress against the ASI. Further details are awaited.