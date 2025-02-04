Bhubaneswar: In order to ensure effective implementation of several Government programmes, the Odisha Government assigned 30 senior IAS officers to undertake district visit.

In a letter today, Development Commissioner Anu Garg asked the Secretaries and Senior officers to plan their district visits till March 2025. The Senior IAS officers will tour at least two days to their allotted district once in two months and spend one night in district or sub-divisional headquarter.

Especially, these Senior officers will visit the inaccessible and tribal dominated areas in the district, the letter mentioned.

The officers will visit at least one gram panchayat and assess the level of saturation in the coverage of various development and welfare programmes of Government for basic facilities in that particular GP, the letter stated.

They will have at lease one meal a day in either an ST/SC hostel or MDM in schools or in an Aahar Kendra or in an orphanage to check the quality of food and ambience. They will also interact with the students and inmates and get feedback on important issues.

Also, the Senior officers will interact with the people from different walks of life, especially patients in PHC/CHC or hospitals and beneficiaries in AWCs and tribal girls in schools and hostels.

The officers assigned the districts of Angul, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Koraput, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada and Sundargarh will review the utilisation of funds under DMF and OMBADC. They will visit the projects sanctioned under these two schemes, the letter cited.

A half-day meeting will be convened with District Level Officers in the presence of Collector to share the observations.

The officers assigned the aspirational districts will review the progress under the Aspirational Districts Programme.

They will review the progress of the Aspirational Blocks as well.

After each visit to the assigned district, these Senior IAS officers will furnish their findings to the Chief Secretary. They will share the visit note with the concerned Departments and Collectors.