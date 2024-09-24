Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department of the Odisha government has directed all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) across the state to form Internal Complaint Committee.

The HEIs have been asked to form Internal Complaint Committee and submit compliance to the department by September 30.

The department has written a letter in this regard to the registrars of all universities, principals of all degree colleges, and principals of all government teacher education institutions.

"In light of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, it is imperative for all Higher Educational Institutions (HEIS) to ensure a safe and secure environment for their employees and students," the letter read.

"To meet the statutory obligations under this Act, each institution is required to constitute an Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) as per section 4 of the above Act. The ICC is crucial for addressing grievances related to sexual harassment and fostering a positive and respectful workplace," the letter said.

"Therefore, you are requested to form the Internal Complaint Committee at the HEI Level and submit compliance to this Department by 30.9.2024," the letter added.