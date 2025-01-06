Bhubaneswar: The state government has initiated process to establish Odisha as a key aviation hub in India.

The Commerce and Transport (C&T) Department today hosted a high-level stakeholder consultation to deliberate on the development of Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities in the state.

This initiative aligns with the vision of Viksit Odisha, focusing on innovation, infrastructure, and industrial growth to create a robust aviation ecosystem, said the state government in a statement.

Chief Secretray Manoj Ahuja chaired the consultation meeting. C&T Department principal secretary Usha Padhee was present in the meet.

Prominent industry players including GMR Group, Star Air, Safran, Max Aerospace, Pritnee Aerospace, representatives of the MRO Association of India and senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation participated in the consultation.

The discussions centered on formulating an investor-friendly policy framework to establish Odisha as a preferred destination for MRO operators, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and airlines in the eastern region under the Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR) 2022.

Padhee outlined Odisha’s ambitious plans to position itself as a global aviation hub by leveraging the strategic potential of Jharsuguda, Bhubaneswar, and Puri airports.

“Odisha’s competitive advantage lies in its position as an aluminum production leader, coupled with its strong industrial ecosystem, making it an ideal location for world-class MRO facilities. Through IPR 2022, we are committed to providing significant financial incentives, such as a 30 per cent capital subsidy for MRO investments, while fostering skill development programs to ensure a skilled workforce,” she said.

She also highlighted the state’s collaboration with the Government of Singapore to adopt global best practices in aviation and MRO operations, reinforcing Odisha’s international outlook.

The Chief Secretary emphasized Odisha’s proactive approach to policy-making, saying, “Our goal is to establish Odisha as a leader in India’s aviation industry. We are developing bespoke policies and offering substantial incentives, including skill development programmes, to empower local talent and ensure sustained industrial growth. This initiative is a pivotal step towards achieving the vision of a Viksit Odisha.”

The consultation witnessed active deliberations on global partnerships, sustainability, and skill development strategies, ensuring a holistic approach to MRO development, added the state government.

“With its strategic location, abundant resources, and progressive policies, Odisha is uniquely positioned to become a hub for MRO operators, OEMs, and airlines, further strengthening India’s aviation infrastructure. This initiative underscores the state’s commitment to fostering industrial growth, employment opportunities, and sustainability, paving the way for a globally competitive aviation ecosystem,” said the government.