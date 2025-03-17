Bhubaneswar: Opposition BJD and Congress members today created a ruckus in the Odisha Assembly over various issues, as a result of which Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the House till 12.15 PM.

During the Question Hour, the Opposition MLAs rushed to the well of the House and staged protests. While the BJD raised the issue of the alleged deteriorated law and order situation in the state, the Congress protested against the alleged rise of crime against women.

Amid pandemonium, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12.15 PM.

After the adjournment, the Congress members staged a dharna near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises.