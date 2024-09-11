Bhubaneswar: The Odisha assembly was adjourned sine die today, at least two days ahead of the schedule.

Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the House sine die following a ruckus by the members of Opposition BJD and Congress.

The Opposition members trooped into the well of the House and created a ruckus to protest against the privilege motion moved against three MLAs—Tara Prasad Bahinipati of Congress, and Braja Kishore Pradhan and Dhruba Charan Sahoo of BJD.

The first session of the 17th Assembly began on July 22 and the session was supposed to conclude on September 13 with an interval from August 1 to 19.

The House transacted business for 25 days in its first session.

During the session, the newly-elected BJP government in Odisha presented its maiden Budget on July 25.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Finance Department, tabled an annual Budget of Rs 2.65 lakh crore for 2024-25 financial year.

The House deliberated on 19 adjournment motions in its first session. The ministers gave their replies to as many 4921 unstarred questions at the Assembly.

The CAG report for the year ending March 2022 was also tabled in the Assembly in its first session.