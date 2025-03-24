Bhubaneswar: After multiple adjournments in the Odisha Assembly, Deputy Speaker Bhabani Shankar Bhoi today convened an all-party meeting to resolve the deadlock.

Earlier in the day, as the House assembled, Opposition BJD and Congress members staged protest holding placards. They also resorted to sloganeering.

While the BJD MLAs demanded reservation for backward classes in jobs and education, the Congress legislators targeted the government over the issue of safety of women in the state.

Amid pandemonium, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the House till 12.09 PM.

As uproarious scenes prevailed after the House reassembled, Deputy Speaker Bhabani Shankar Bhoi adjourned the House till 1 PM and convened the all-party meeting.

Later, the House was again adjourned till 4 PM.