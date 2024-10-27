Bhubaneswar: Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker Bhabani Shankar Bhoi’s car met with a mishap in Sambalpur district today.

The accident took place on a highway near Salepara under Rengali police limits in the evening.

The Deputy Speaker was not in the vehicle (Registration No. OD-02-AQ6776) when it met with the accident.

Bhoi’s personal security officer (PSO) and driver were travelling in the vehicle, police said.

Bhoi, a BJP legislator from Talsara Assembly segment in Sundargarh district, was unanimously elected as the Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly in July this year.

Bhoi had been first elected to the Odisha Assembly from Talsara seat on a BJP ticket in 2019. He retained the seat in 2024 Assembly polls in the state.