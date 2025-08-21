Bhubaneswar: The Monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly, beginning September 18, is expected to witness heated exchanges as the opposition prepares to corner the BJP-led government on multiple issues.

“The BJD will raise critical concerns such as women’s harassment, student self-immolation incidents, and farmers’ problems during the session scheduled from September 18 to 25. We will also question the government on what it has achieved in the last one and a half years,” said BJD Chief Whip Pramila Mallick today.

Meanwhile, the Congress has expressed doubts over the government’s intent in convening a session with just seven business days.

“The BJP government was initially unwilling to hold the Monsoon session fearing uncomfortable questions from the opposition. Now that the situation is calmer, they have called for a week-long sitting. The Congress will raise issues including vote theft and harassment of women during the session,” said Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati.