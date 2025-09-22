Bhubaneswar: The Monsoon session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly was adjourned till 4 pm on Monday as uproar by opposition members continued for the fifth consecutive day.

As soon as the House convened, Congress and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLAs stormed into the well, holding placards and posters to protest against the reduction of power of elected representatives in the Panchayati Raj system.

Congress legislators also waved posters alleging a “secret alliance” between the BJP and BJD, intensifying the chaos.

Amid the pandemonium, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the proceedings. The House functioned for barely seven minutes before being adjourned till the afternoon session.

The BJD alleged that the state government curtailed the authority of elected representatives by vesting greater financial powers in Block Development Officers (BDOs). According to the party, this move undermines the three-tier Panchayati Raj system and centralises power in the hands of bureaucrats.

The party has announced plans to stage a ‘gherao’ of the Assembly on September 23, accusing the BJP-led state government of conspiring to weaken grassroots democracy in Odisha.