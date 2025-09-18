Bhubaneswar: The Monsoon Session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly began on Thursday with tributes to several departed leaders. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi moved a condolence motion in the House, remembering their contributions to the state.

Among those honoured were former minister Rajendra Dholakia, former deputy speaker Bibhuti Bhushan Singh Mardaraj, former MLAs Prasanna Kumar Pattnaik, Karendra Majhi, Niranjan Hembram, Prafulla Kumar Bhanja, and Mohammad Rafiq. The members observed silence to pay homage to the leaders.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Prasanna Acharya supported the condolence motion. Congress Legislature Party Leader Ramchandra Kadam also extended support.

After the condolence motion, Speaker Surama Padhy adjourned the proceedings of the House for the day.