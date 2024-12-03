Bhubaneswar: Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Surama Padhi today constituted a committee to make suggestions for increase in salary of Legislators and pension of former MLAs.

The committee led by BJP MLA Bhaskar Madehi has eight members. Congress Legislature Party leader Rama Madkami, Opposition Chief Whip Pramila Mallick, BJD MLA Pratap Deb, Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, MLAs Laxman Munda, Prakash Soren, Nihar Mahananda and Purna Sethi are members of the committee.

Earlier in the day, during the Zero Hour in the State Assembly, Opposition Chief Whip Pramilla Mallick demanded increase in salary of sitting legislators and pension of former MLAs.

Citing the rising inflation and health expenses, Mallick demanded a hike in the pension. The previous BJD Government formed a committee, but the recommendations are yet to be considered. The Committee recommended the Government to hike the salary to Rs 2.5 lakh and the pension to Rs 70,000.

Mallick also urged the Speaker to form a new committee, if the need arises. In terms of salary of Legislators, Odisha has been positioned in rank 27.

Agreeing with the demands of Mallick, BJP MLA from Udala, Bhaskar Madhei said the salary and pension should be increased per the recommendations of the old committee instead of constituting a new one.