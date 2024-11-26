Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly winter session began today with tributes paid to former departed members of the House. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik among leaders extended their profound grief on the sad demise of six former members.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik, and opposition leaders of Congress and Communist Party paid obituaries to former minister Samir Dey and former members Dhaneswar Majhi, Makardhwaj Pradhan, Niranjan Pradhan, Utkal Keshari Parida, and Purna Chandra Majhi in the House.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to bereaved families of the leaders, who passed away in the recent past," CM Majhi said in the House.

"The sad demise of the ex-minister and the ex-members of this august House is a great loss to the state and their families. I therefore request you (Speaker) to kindly convey our sincere condolences to the members of bereaved families," said Naveen Patnaik.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ramchandra Kadam and the lone Communist Party (Marxist) leader Laxman Munda paid their tributes to the departed souls.

Later, Speaker Surama Padhy expressed her grief over the demise of ex-members and offered condolences to their bereaved families in the House.

As per the schedule, CM Majhi, who is also the Finance Minister, will present the supplementary budget for the 2024-25 financial year on the first day of the session.

The session is scheduled to end on December 31.