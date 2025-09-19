Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly on Friday witnessed a massive ruckus by opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders over the fertiliser crisis in the state.

As soon as the Question Hour began, BJD members holding placards and banners gathered near Speaker Surama Padhy's podium and started sloganeering, demanding that all House activities be suspended to allow a discussion on the fertiliser crisis.

The pandemonium prompted Speaker Padhy to adjourn the House until 4 p.m., after just four minutes of the Question Hour had passed. It is worth noting that the opposition Congress party has also submitted an adjournment motion seeking discussions over the issue of the fertiliser crisis in the state.

Speaking to media persons, senior BJD leader and party’s chief whip Pramila Mallik said, “There is a severe shortage of fertilisers currently in the state. The farmers are holding protests at many places as they are not getting adequate amounts of fertiliser. The crops are on the verge of being ruined due to the severe shortage of fertiliser. We have requested the Speaker to hold a discussion on the issue by suspending all the activities of the House for the benefit of farmers who constitute 60 per cent of the state’s population.”

While answering a query on the adjournment motion moved by the Congress, Mallik further stated that a discussion lasting only 10 to 15 minutes is insufficient to address such a pressing issue.

She said that the BJD has requested the Speaker to suspend all other business of the House and allow for a focused and extended discussion on the fertiliser crisis.

"The opposition BJD and Congress leaders do not believe in democracy in Odisha. If they had faith in democratic principles, they would not have created a ruckus during Question Hour. Both Congress and BJD members were deliberately trying to disrupt the proceedings of the House. We were ready to respond to the adjournment motion moved by the opposition on the issue -- so why did they back out?” said a senior BJP MLA.

