Bhubaneswar: The Winter Session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Tuesday after completing only 11 working days.

Speaker Surama Padhy made the announcement, bringing an early close to a session that was originally scheduled to continue till December 31. The Assembly had a total of 29 working days listed for the session.

The session began on November 27 with a historic address by President Droupadi Murmu. It was the first time in the state’s legislative history that a sitting President of India addressed the House, marking a significant moment for the Assembly.

On November 28, the state government presented a Supplementary Budget proposal of Rs 17,440 crore for the 2025-26 financial year. The BJP government allocated Rs 13,716 crore for programme expenditure, Rs 3,389 crore for administrative expenditure, Rs 171 crore for the disaster response fund and Rs 164 crore under transfers from the state.