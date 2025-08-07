Bhubaneswar: In a move to bolster Odisha’s growth through the bio-economy sector, the state government today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Sambalpur.

Under the agreement, IIM Sambalpur will prepare Odisha’s first bio-economy report, identifying key strengths, challenges, and opportunities for sustainable growth in the sector.

The MoU was signed by Puja Mishra, Additional Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, and Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director of IIM Sambalpur, in the presence of Science and Technology Minister Krushna Chandra Patra and Principal Secretary Chithra Arumugam.

According to official sources, the report will serve as a strategic roadmap, helping ensure that Odisha’s bioeconomic initiatives are aligned with both national priorities and global best practices. It is expected to support the development of a robust and future-ready bio-economy ecosystem in the state.

Senior officials from the Science and Technology Department, along with faculty members from IIM Sambalpur, were also present at the signing ceremony.