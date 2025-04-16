Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance sleuths carried out a series of raids on the properties of Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of Athmallik block in Odisha's Angul district after allegations of him possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income surfaced. The accused AEE Ramachandra Satpathy and his son-in-law Dr. Tapan Kumar Tripathy are being interrogated after the anti-corruption bureau seized Rs 22 lakh cash from the house of the latter, a Medical Officer at the Community Health Centre (CHC) of Junagarh in Kalahandi district.

As per reports, a team comprising 7 DSPs, 15 Inspectors, and other supporting staff acrried out multiple raids at eight locations across Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, and Kalahandi districts on the strength of the search warrants issued by Special Judge (Vigilance), Cuttack

The following properties in the name of Satpathy and his kin were searched during the raids:

1. Residential house of Ramachandra Satpathy at Ward No.15, Plot no.12, Gayatri Nagar, Dhenkanal.



2. Government quarters of Ramachandra Satpathy lat Attamallick Town, Angul.

3. Office room of Ramachandra Satpathy at Panchayat Samiti Office, Attamallick, Angul.

4. Paternal house of Ramachandra Satpathy at Banasingh, Dhenkanal.

5. Residential house of his in-law at Junagarh, Kalahandi.



6.House of his in-law located at Karamula village, Dhenkanal.



7. Residential house of another in-law at Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi.

8. Structure built over Plot at Bachhipur, Trisulia, Barang, Cuttack.

Official sources said after Rs 22 lakh cash was recovered from the house of the accused official's son in-law, both are being interrogated to ascertain the source of funds. The cash has been seized.

Searches are in progress. Further report is awaited.