Bhubaneswar: Odisha Industries Minister Sampad Swain today said the state has attracted investments worth ₹2.4 lakh crore within the first seven months of the new government. These investments are set to generate approximately 1.81 lakh employment opportunities, he said.

Swain highlighted that 134 major industrial projects have received approval during this period. The government is emphasizing job-oriented industries, he said.

“We are prioritizing sectors that can generate maximum employment, such as textiles, green energy, and green ammonia. Earlier, the focus was largely on steel and metal industries, but now we are diversifying our approach,” said Swain.

The state government is targeting districts with minimal industrial presence, he added.

Opposition BJD, however, criticised the government and accused it of misleading the public on investment claims.

Responding to Minister Swain, BJD leader Goutam Buddha Das said the government is merely signing on decisions taken by the previous government (BJD government).

“There have been no fresh Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) or significant project approvals in the last six months. The current government is only highlighting the decisions which were made by the previous government,” Das said.

He further accused the government of overhyping achievements through promotional campaigns.