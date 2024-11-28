Bhubaneswar: The organizers of Dhanu Jatra at Odisha’s Bargarh town have initiated the process for selection of a new artiste for the role of Kansa Maharaj in the open-air theatre.

The organizers had earlier decided to drop artiste Hrusikesh Bhoi, who played the role of King Kansa in last year’s Dhanu Jatra.

Bhoi, a hearse driver, was suspended for seeking money from the kin of a deceased person recently.

The audition for selection of a suitable artiste for the role of Kansa Maharaj is scheduled to be held at the Townhall at Bargarh on December 1.

The selection of artiste for the role of Kansa is held once in every three years. Bhoi had been selected to essay the role in 2022 and his tenure was supposed to continue till 2024.

The organizers have decided to call artistes who had secured second to fifth position in the 2022 auditions to select a suitable actor for the role of Kansa Maharaj.

Artistes Artatrana Sunani, Jagadananda Mishra, Bhubaneswar Pradhan and Sushil Meher have been called to the audition on December 1. One among these four artistes will be selected to portrait King Kansa in the upcoming Dhanu Jatra at Bargarh.

Bargarh Dhanu Jatra, considered as the world’s largest open-air theatre, is scheduled to begin on January 3 next year.

The grand event will continue for 11 days till January 13, 2025.