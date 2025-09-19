Bhubaneswar: Autopsy samples of deceased female traffic cop Subhamitra Sahu were sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory in Bhubaneswar with Keonjhar district headquarters hospital lacking the facilities to provide a detailed and accurate report on decomposed bodies. Her postmortem was carried out at the DHH in presence of her three brothers.

Subhamitra's accused husband and main accused Deepak Rout, also a constable, has been suspended from service following his confession to the murder and subsequent arrest.

The 25 year-old traffic constable, who was working in the Bhubaneswar commissionerate, went missing on September 6 after duty. Her body was found 12 days later, buried in a jungle in Ghatagaon in Keonjhar.

Investigation and cues from call data records of Subhamitra had revealed that husband, Deepak was the mastermind behind her murder. He had strangled her to death on the same day of her disappearance and disposed of her body in the jungle near a relative's house in Keonjhar, with the help of aides Pappu and Jatia.

It was also discovered that this was Deepak's second marriage following the death of his first wife Aparna a few years back. Aparna, a Revenue Inspector from Dhenkanal, had died after being hit by a truck while going to relieve herself on the way to Bhubaneswar in 2022. While initially her death had been termed an accident, Deepak's claim of Rs 1 crore insurance payout as her beneficiary and a similar policy in the name of Subhamitra had prompted police to probe the possible monetary benefit angle in both the cases.