Bhubaneswar: Union Health Minister JP Nadda will launch the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in Odisha at an event in Cuttack city on April 11.

The Union Health Minister will launch the health cover scheme at an event at Bali Jatra ground in the Silver City at 2.30 pm on April 11.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida and Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling will attend the event in Cuttack.

The state government will also hold district-level events to mark the launch of AB-PMJAY scheme in Odisha.

Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari will grace the district-level event in Nayagarh while MSME Minister will attend the programme in Kendrapara.

Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik is scheduled to attend the district-level event in Nabarangpur while School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond will grace the occasion in Koraput.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra will be present at the district-level programme in Dhenkanal and Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan will attend the programme in Jajpur.

As per the information provided by the state government, Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena will be the chief guest at the district-level event in Ganjam while Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahaptra will attend the event in Mayurbhanj.

Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, Handloom and Textiles Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia will attend the events in Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda and Keonjhar respectively.

It is worth mentioning here that the state government has inked an MoU with the Centre for the integration of AB-PMJAY with the Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY) of Odisha.

With this integration, around 3.52 crore people from 1.08 crore families will be covered under the combined scheme, likely to be named Ayushman Bharat-Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-GJAY).

The combined scheme will provide health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per annuum with an additional Rs 5 lakh for women members.