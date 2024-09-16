Bhubaneswar: Odisha is on the right track to become a leader in skill development, said Chief Minister Mohan Majhi after the State bagged two awards at the 47th WorldSkills Competition held recently in France.

The 47th edition, hosted in Lyon, France, from Spetember 10-15 saw 60 participants representing India out of which 15 were from Odisha, reflecting the state's leadership in the skills ecosystem.

While Amaresh Kumar Sahu won the prestigious Bronze Medal in Renewable Energy, Gedela Akhil earned the Medallion for Excellence in Water Technology, making Odisha proud on global stage.

A native of Deogarh District, Sahu is currently pursuing a Diploma in Mechatronics at Central Tool Room & Training Centre (CTTC), Bhubaneswar. He received expert training from Vietnam. Akhil is pursuing his BTech in Civil Engineering at CV Raman Global University, Bhubaneswar and benefited from mentorship provided by a specialist from South Africa.

Congratulating the winners for their outstanding achievements, the CM said Odisha’s continued journey towards becoming a leader in skill development is on the right track, and these victories will inspire countless others to aspire for excellence on a global platform.

"“The accomplishments of our skilled youth at the WorldSkills Competition are a source of immense pride for Odisha. Their success exemplifies the state's commitment to nurturing young talent and developing skills that meet global standards. I extend my heartiest congratulations to Amaresh Kumar Sahu and Gedela Akhil, as well as the institutions that played a pivotal role in their training, including the World Skill Center, CTTC, and CV Raman Global University, Majhi remarked in his message.

The WorldSkills Competition, the largest skills event in the world, brings together

participants from over 80 countries to compete across various sectors, including

manufacturing, technology, and services.

The selection process for WorldSkills is rigorous, with participants undergoing a three tiered evaluation before representing India on the international stage.

Odisha’s World Skill Center, Bhubaneswar, has been instrumental in mentoring and preparing these participants. The State has emerged as a beacon of excellence in skill development through its initiatives, further cementing its position as a global hub for talent and innovation. These remarkable individuals and their achievements mark a significant milestone in the state’s ongoing efforts to shape the future of skill development, the message from the CMO read.