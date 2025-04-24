Bhubaneswar: Intense heatwave conditions continued to prevail across Odisha as the maximum temperature crossed 40 Degree Celsius at 16 places in the state on Thursday.

As per the IMD data, western Odisha town of Jharsuguda recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.2 Degree C in the state today. Boudh was the second hottest place in Odisha with maximum temperature of 44.6 Degree C.

The maximum temperature was 43.6 Degree C at three places—Sambalpur, Sundargarh and Balangir, said the IMD regional centre here. Similarly, Angul recorded the maximum temperature at 43.5 Degree C.

Two places—Titlagarh and Balangir—recorded the maximum temperature at 43 Degree C, it added.

The mercury hovered around 42 Degree C at five places--Hirakud, Bhawanipatna, Sonepur, Nuapada and Rourkela.

According to the IMD, Talcher recorded the maximum temperature at 40.8 Degree C, Nayagarh at 40.2 Degree C and Paralakhemundi at 40 Degree C.

The capital city of Bhubaneswar recorded the maximum temperature at 36.8 Degree C and Cuttack at 37 Degree C.