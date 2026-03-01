Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police has achieved a historic milestone in its sustained anti-Naxal operations as Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania today officially declared Balangir and Bargarh as Naxal-free districts.

A group of 15 Maoists laid down their arms in the Mahasamund district of neighbouring Chhattisgarh today. These cadres were active in the Bargarh and Balangir districts of Odisha and Mahasamund of Chhattisgarh. With this development, both Bargarh and Bolangir districts have now become free from Naxal activities, said the DGP.

According to him, sustained joint operations conducted over a prolonged period, precise intelligence inputs, coordinated efforts of central as well as state security forces, and active cooperation from local residents have led to the complete elimination of Naxal activities from these two districts.

This significant achievement has been made possible due to the courage, restraint, and unwavering commitment of the police force, stated the DGP.

He also congratulated all officers and personnel involved in the operations and expressed gratitude to the people for their trust and continued support.

“Similar intensified operations will continue in other affected areas of the state to ensure the complete eradication of the Naxal problem at the earliest,” added the DGP.