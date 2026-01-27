Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee has announced its support for the Odisha Bandh called by Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NKS) on January 28.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das said the party has decided to back the bandh call as it highlights several issues affecting common people across the state.

Issues behind the bandh

The bandh has been called to protest alleged mismanagement in the statewide paddy procurement process. Other issues include heavy fines being imposed on vehicle owners in the name of pollution certificates, and what Congress describes as arbitrary decisions on electricity tariffs.

The Congress has also been agitating across Odisha against the scrapping of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, which it says has adversely impacted rural livelihoods.

Why Congress decided to support NKS

According to Bhakta Charan Das, the problems raised by the Navnirman Krushak Sangathan are directly linked to public interest. He said the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee has therefore decided to extend full support to the bandh. The party has issued instructions to all district Congress committees to support the bandh call.

What citizens can expect tomorrow

People may face disruptions during the bandh on January 28. Agitators are likely to stage road blockades at key junctions, which may affect the movement of vehicles in several areas.

There is also a possibility of rail roko protests at railway stations, which could lead to temporary disruption of train services.