Bhubaneswar: Normal life across Odisha is likely to be affected on Thursday as several central trade unions have called for a nationwide strike on February 12.

The unions have given the Bharat Bandh call in protest against what they describe as anti-people legislation and policy measures of the Union Government. They are opposing the replacement of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and have demanded the repeal of the four labour codes enacted by the Centre, which they term anti-labour.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee has announced its support for the nationwide strike. With a major political party backing the bandh, disruptions are expected in several parts of the state.

During the bandh, traffic movement may be disrupted if protesters block roads at key junctions and national highways. Commuters could face inconvenience, especially during peak hours in major cities, including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and other district headquarters.

Train services may also be affected if agitators resort to rail roko protests.

Public transport services such as buses and commercial vehicles may remain off the roads in some areas due to safety concerns. Educational institutions, markets and business establishments may also witness closure depending on the intensity of the protest.

However, emergency services such as ambulance operations have been kept out of the ambit of the bandh.