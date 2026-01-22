Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has imposed a complete ban on the manufacture and sale of all food products that contain tobacco or nicotine. The decision was announced through a notification issued by the health Department of the Government of Odisha.

According to the notification, the ban covers the manufacture, processing, packaging, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of such products across Odisha. Any food item that contains tobacco or nicotine as an ingredient is now prohibited in the state.

Chewable, flavoured and scented products included

The restriction applies to all types of food products, whether chewable or otherwise. It includes items that are flavoured, scented or mixed with additives.

Food products sold under names such as gutkha, pan masala, flavoured food products or chewable food products are also included in the prohibition. The notification states that the ban applies regardless of the name or form under which the product is sold.

Packaged and unpackaged items under ban

The prohibition extends to both packaged and unpackaged products. It also includes cases where tobacco or nicotine products are sold separately but packaged or distributed in a way that allows easy mixing by consumers. Any food product containing tobacco or nicotine, in any form, is banned from being sold or distributed in Odisha.