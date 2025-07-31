Bhubaneswar: In a significant step towards promoting environmental sustainability, the Odisha government has reiterated its complete ban on single-use plastic items across all government offices, autonomous bodies, and State Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

In an official communication addressed to all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Commissioner-cum-Secretaries, the state government has urged immediate compliance with existing plastic ban regulations.

The letter highlights that while the use of single-use plastic items has been officially prohibited in Odisha since October 2, 2019, and by the Central government from July 1, 2022, such items are still being used extensively, especially in urban areas and at picnic spots.

The government has directed all departments to take up the matter seriously and issue necessary instructions to curb the usage of plastic in government setups.

Specific guidelines were issued for implementation:

1. Ban on Plastic Water Bottles: All government offices must stop the use of plastic water bottles during meetings, workshops, conferences, and official gatherings. Alternatives such as bottles made of steel, copper, glass, bamboo, or earthenware should be used instead.

2. No Plastic Cutlery and Containers: The use of plastic/thermocol plates, cups, bowls, trays, spoons, forks, and other single-use plastic containers is prohibited. Offices are encouraged to switch to steel, brass, glass, or plant-based products.

3. Prohibition of Polythene Carry Bags: Polythene bags for carrying office-related materials are banned. Jute, cloth, or paper-based bags are suggested as environmentally friendly substitutes.

4. Plastic-Free Food Containers: Employees and visitors are not allowed to carry food, tea, or coffee in plastic containers or polythene bags into the office premises. Items should be carried in containers made of steel, glass, brass, or other sustainable materials.

5. No Plastic-Wrapped Gifts or Bouquets: The use of flower bouquets, gift items, and mementoes wrapped in plastic is restricted. Paper-based wrappers are recommended as alternatives.

The letter emphasises the need for strict enforcement and monitoring to ensure the effective implementation of the plastic ban. Departments have been instructed to spread awareness and take corrective action wherever violations are observed.