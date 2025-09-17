Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Bar Council has debarred Archana Nag, accused of running a honey trap racket, from practicing as a lawyer after finding that she had concealed crucial information during her registration.

Announcing the decision, State Bar Council Chairman Sitanshu Mohan Dwibedy today said during a meeting held on September 14, it was unanimously resolved to suspend Nag and initiate disciplinary proceedings against her.

Dwibedy stated Nag had deliberately hidden details of pending criminal cases against her while enrolling with the Bar Council. In the registration form, she had denied the existence of any criminal cases or involvement in other professions, as required under points 14, 15, 16, 17, and 20(b). However, subsequent inquiries revealed multiple criminal cases were pending against her and that she was serving as a Director in two companies.

“Hiding such information amounts to deceiving the Bar Council and violates the Advocates Act, 1961,” Dwibedy stated.

Nag’s troubles deepened further as, on September 12, the Enforcement Directorate sealed her three-storied house in Satya Vihar area of Bhubaneswar. She was earlier arrested along with her husband by the Commissionerate Police in October 2022 on charges of operating a honey trap racket.