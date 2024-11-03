Bhubaneswar: The Barabati Stadium in Odisha’s Cuttack city will host an ODI match after a gap of over five years.

The iconic stadium is scheduled to host an ODI match between India and England on February 9 (Sunday), 2025.

The England Cricket Team will play three Tests, five T20 International matches and three ODIs against the Indian Cricket Team during the former’s India tour spanning from October 2024 to February 2025.

The second ODI match between the two teams will be held at Barabati Stadium.

The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), meanwhile, has announced the ticket prices for spectators for the Barabati match.

The OCA announced the ticket prices after a special general body meeting of the association in Cuttack today.

According to OCA, spectators will have to pay Rs 1,200 as ticket price for gallery no. 1,3 and 6 at the stadium.

The ticket price for gallery no. 2 and 4 has been fixed at Rs 1,000 while one will have to pay Rs 1,500 as ticket price for gallery no. 5, said the OCA.

Spectators will be charged Rs 800 as ticket price for gallery no. 7 and Rs 7,000 for special enclosure of the stadium. They can watch the cricket match from the AC gallery box by paying Rs 9,000 as ticket price, it added.

The ticket price for AC box has been fixed at Rs 10,000 while one can get a ticket for the corporate box at Barabati Stadium by paying Rs 20,000. As many as 44,524 spectators can watch the ODI match on February 9, revealed the OCA.

The iconic stadium, located close to the Mahanadi river, had last hosted an ODI match between India and West Indies on December 22, 2019. The host team defeated the visiting Caribbean team by 4 wickets in the match.

The Indian Cricket Team came victorious in eight ODIs of the last 10 at Barabati Stadium.

The stadium has so far hosted three Tests, 27 ODIs and three Twenty20 International matches since its establishment in 1958.