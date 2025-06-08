Bhubaneswar: Bargarh FC has emerged victorious in the CM Trophy 2025 football championship in Odisha.

Bargarh FC registered a 3-2 win over Bhubaneswar FC in the final of the Under-15 football tournament, held at Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela city today.

The winning team received a cash award of Rs 3 lakh from Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj while the runners-up team got a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has congratulated the Bargarh FC for its success at the inaugural edition of the Under-15 football tournament. He also wished a great future for other teams that participated in the championship.

“Congratulation to Bargarh FC for its victory in the final of the CM Trophy 2025 football championship. Also wish the best for Bhubaneswar FC and all other teams that participated in the football tournament, organised by the state government,” said the Chief Minister in a social media (X) post today.

The tournament, the first grassroots-level U‑15 football championship in Odisha, is part of the Chief Minister’s vision to cultivate sporting talent across the state.

The tournament started on January 16 and the matches spanned from district level to zonals (divided into four zones- Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar, Keonjhar and Berhampur) culminating in the semis and finals.

“Under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s leadership, this tournament has provided an excellent platform for showcasing grassroots talent. We will select and train the top 100 players from this championship to further hone their skills,” said the Sports Minister.

The future editions of CM Trophy Championship will be extended to include other athletics, badminton, kho‑kho, kabaddi and hockey, he added.