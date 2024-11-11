Bhubaneswar: Bon V Aero, an Odisha-based deep tech startup, has officially launched Air Orca, India’s first fully autonomous logistics drone, at an event hosted at the C.V. Raman Global University campus recently. This milestone in India’s drone and logistics technology gained further significance through the presence of renowned venture capitalist Tim Draper, known for his early investments in companies like Tesla and Hotmail, along with Inflection Point Ventures, Headstart, Beyond Venture, Indus Bridge Venture, IIT Mandi Catalyst, Sri Sri University and other industry veterans.

Draper's backing highlights international interest in Bon V Aero, positioning Odisha as an emerging hub for advanced technological innovation. “Today’s launch of Air Orca marks an important advancement for India’s logistics sector and for us as an Odisha-based company,” said Satyabrata Sathapathy, CEO of Bon V Aero. “Developing and manufacturing this drone indigenously has allowed us to tailor it for India’s specific needs. Tim Draper’s support strengthens the impact of this launch, and we’re grateful for his involvement as we aim to extend Air Orca’s benefits to both civilian and defence applications across India.”

Tim Draper expressed his enthusiasm at the event, stating, “It’s exciting to witness the launch of Air Orca here in Odisha. Autonomous drones like Air Orca provide practical solutions for modern logistics by expanding reach, flexibility and reliability with myriad use cases from disaster response to high-altitude operations for the defence forces. With the

recent hurricanes in the US fresh in my mind, I anticipate that BonV Aero’s innovation can be an effective tool for disaster response in India and globally.”

The Air Orca is fully designed, developed and manufactured in India by Bon V Aero. With advanced autonomous capabilities, Air Orca is engineered to tackle diverse logistical challenges, particularly in regions where traditional transportation methods are impractical. The drone is designed to serve as a first responder in post-disaster scenarios, delivering relief supplies to affected areas and providing critical support during emergencies. Its high-altitude capabilities make it suitable for military logistics operations in challenging terrains, including the Himalayan region, at elevations of nearly 20,000 feet. BonV Aero is the first Indian company to set a world record by lifting a 30 kg payload at Umling La,

Ladakh, the highest motorable road pass at 19,024 feet. This performance outshines helicopters, which face greater challenges when transporting similar cargo at such high altitudes.

With Air Orca, Bon V Aero aims to address a variety of logistics needs across sectors like healthcare, e-commerce, military logistics and disaster management on a global scale. This launch underlines the growing role of Odisha-based companies in India’s technology ecosystem and demonstrates how localised innovation is gaining national and international recognition.