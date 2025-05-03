Bhubaneswar: The 8th National Community Radio Conference was organised by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) on the sidelines of the World Audio-Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025) in Mumbai today.

Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. L. Murugan, Felicitated 12 outstanding community radio stations from across the country with the 10th National Community Radio Awards at the event.

Radio Namaskar, a community radio at Konark in Puri district of Odisha, was awarded the second prize in the category of ‘Sustainability Model’ at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr L. Murugan congratulated the winners and said that the national conference is aimed to strengthen the community media landscape in India through innovation, inclusiveness, and impact.

The Union Minister of State said that Community Radio is a tool to reach out to citizens in all corners of the country. The Community Radios around the country are serving some or the other welfare purpose and supporting good causes, including promotion of Indian tradition and culture, he added.

The community radio stations are also taking PM Narendra Modi’s vision and important development initiatives of the central government to all parts of the country. These stations are adding a new dimension of welfare activities for various communities and groups, like women and tribal community among others, said the Minister.

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Prithul Kumar Joint Secretary (Broadcasting) and MD, NFDC, and IIMC Vice Chancellor Dr. Anupama Bhatnagar were present on the occasion.

The conference brought together representatives from more than 400 community radio (CR) stations across the country on one platform to provide an opportunity for dialogue and collaboration. At present, there are 531 community radio stations across the country. The conference emphasized the seminal role of Community Radio in public communication and awareness generation and also their potential in social development.