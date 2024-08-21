Bhubaneswar: The state government today launched e-Chasa app and portal for introducing digital survey policy in agriculture sector in Odisha.

Deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister KV Singh Deo launched the app and portal on the premises of OUAT here.

The digital survey programme in agriculture can provide accurate data on crops grown across the state including in remote and inaccessible hilly areas. These data will help formulate sound policies in the agriculture sector. E-Chasa app and portal digital crop survey will enable technology based agriculture services in Odisha,” said the minister.

Odisha is the first state to adopt digital survey policy in the field of agriculture and about 48 lakh farmers will be benefited due to the app and portal, he added.

The e-chasa app and portal will provide farmers with a comprehensive and single window platform through which crop related data and information can be checked anytime and in any weather, said the state government.

The survey has already been tested on pilot basis in Bhadrak, Deogarh, Nuapada and Nayagarh districts last year. After successful survey of around 30 lakh plots, the programme has now been expanded to the whole of Odisha, it added.

Under this programme, around 48 lakh hectares of agricultural land in Odisha will be surveyed. For this, around 28,000 surveyors, 8,000 supervisors and 1,400 inspectors have been engaged, said Agriculture department principal secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee.

Farmers can report their problems and get the required guidance through the programme. They can get information and advice through the Farmers Helpline (155333), said Director of Agriculture Premchandra Choudhary.