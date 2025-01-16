Bhubaneswar: A woman beggar, who was the talk of the town in Phulbani for her contribution towards a Jagannath temple in Phulbani, earned a place in Central Government's 2025 calendar.

Tula Behera, 70, was seen sharing a space with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the government's annual calendar.

Affectionately addressed as Tula Mausi, she had openly donated Rs 1 lakh that she had collected in her lifetime through begging near a Jagannath temple in Phulbani for renovation of the temple in 2022.

On January page of the official calendar, which was released by Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on January 6, the septuagenarian is featured shaking hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a stage during Modi's election campaign on May 11 last year in Phulbani.