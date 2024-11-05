Bhubaneswar: While reviewing the civil supply to beneficiaries, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi directed the Food Supply and Consumer Welfare department to provide rice to them in advance for three months (Oct-Dec).

Majhi, at the Lok Seva Bahvan, today directed the officials to provide 15 kg rice to each beneficiary of the Food Security Act. Official sources said around 40 lakh households are yet receive rice under the Food Security Act. The Chief Minster ordered the officials to expedite the rice distribution.

It was also revealed in the meeting, the Odisha Government is taking steps for inclusion of all the labourers who have registered themselves of the e-Shramik website.

Around 1.31 lakh labourers are yet to register themselves online. The Chief Minister ordered to include the excluded labourers in the Food Security Act at the earliest. A total of 1 crore 30 lakh have so far registered wth the e-Shramik portal.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to include the Pravasi Odia labourers under the One Nation One Ration scheme and carry out their e-KYC process.

Minister Krushna Chandra Patra, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Principal Secretary Vir Vikram Yadav were in attendance the meeting.