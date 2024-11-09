Bhubaneswar: A group of devotees from neighbouring West Bengal allegedly attacked a security personnel of the Jagannath temple at Odisha’s Puri town today.

Gupteswar Routray, a personnel of Jagannath Temple Police (JTP), sustained injuries in the attack and he has been rushed to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

Routray lodged an FIR in this regard with the Singhadwar Police at the holy town.

As per the complaint, a group of around five devotees from West Bengal, reportedly tried to enter 12th century shrine through the Ghanti Dwar in violation of the guidelines in the morning.

Routray, who was deployed at the Ghanti gate, asked the Bengali devotees to adhere to the norms and enter the temple through the proper route. Soon, an argument ensued between the devotes and Routray.

The Bengali devotees allegedly attacked Routray following the argument. Routray sustained injuries on his head and other parts of his body in the attack.

After receiving a complaint in this regard from Routray, the Singhadwar police launched a probe into the incident and questioned the Bengali devotees.

The Bengali devotees too lodged a counter FIR against the JTP personnel and claimed that they were subjected to assault by the latter.

The cops will examine the CCTV footage from the temple to verify the claims and counterclaims regarding the incident.