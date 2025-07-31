Kendrapara: After remaining closed for three months, Odisha's Bhitarkanika National Park is all set to reopen for tourists from August 1. The resuming of tourist facilities marks the end of the critical breeding season of saltwater crocodiles.

The national park was closed for visitors from May 1 to July 31 to provide an undisturbed environment for nesting and hatching of crocodile eggs.

During this time, female crocodiles lay eggs near the water bodies in the mangrove forest and guard them until the hatchlings emerge. As presence of tourists and noise from mechanized boats can disturb these reptiles and make them highly aggressive while guarding their nests, the annual closure is crucial for safety of both visitors and the crocodiles..

This year, 116 nesting sites of saltwater crocodiles were recorded by wildlife personnel in Bhitarkanika wetlands, a minor increase as compared to 114 sites documented last year.

Confirming the restoration of tourism in the national park, forest officials said all safety protocols are being put in place. To enhance the visitor experience, the department has constructed a 600-meter-long skywalk or wooden canopy bridge inside Bhitarkanika, 15 meters above the ground. This project, costing Rs 40 lakh, offers a close-up view of the forest and its wildlife. For safety reasons, only 20 visitors will be allowed on the skywalk at a time.

Tourists can book their visits online. Rest houses are available in Dangamala, Habalikothi, and Gupti.