Bhubaneswar: Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha’s Kendrapara district will remain closed for tourists from May 1 to July 31.

Bhitarkanika will remain closed for visitors for three months due to the breeding season of the saltwater crocodiles, said Assistant Chief Conservator of Forests (ACF) Manas Das today.

The Forest Department has introduced several measures to protect the breeding grounds. Forest guards have been instructed to monitor the mother crocodiles, he added.

The local villagers have been asked not to enter Bhitarkanika to collect forest produce during this period.

“Female crocodiles usually become more aggressive during the breeding season and most of the crocodile attacks take place in this period,” said the ACF.

As per the latest census report, Bhitarkanika is home to as many as 1,826 saltwater crocodiles.

The national park had documented altogether 114 nesting sites in 2024. “A mother crocodile lays 50 to 60 eggs and guards them till hatching,” said the ACF.