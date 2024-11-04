Bhubaneswar: Authorities at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Odisha capital here conducted thorough searches in a Bhubaneswar-Delhi flight after receiving a bomb threat today.

The authorities received the bomb threat just before the scheduled departure of the flight at BPIA in the evening.

Soon, the passengers were asked to deboard the flight immediately. Following this, security personnel conducted searches in the flight.

The searches are still going on and the flight has not received the clearance to take off till the filing of this report.

Notably, a Bengaluru-Bhubaneswar flight had received a bomb threat at BPIA some days ago.

The bomb disposal squad along with sniffer dogs were pressed into service to trace the bomb. However, the threat was later found to be a hoax.