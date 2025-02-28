Bhubaneswar: The people of Odisha bid a tearful adieu to Ollywood superstar Uttam Mohanty, who passed away at a private hospital in Gurugram last night.

The mortal remains were consigned to flames at Satya Nagar crematorium here in the city.

Family, relatives, fans and personalities from Ollywood fraternity and public escorted the hearse carryng the body of iconic actor to the crematorium.

The legend's actor son Babusan Mohanty lit the pyre after the body received the guard of honour at the crematorium. The last rites were performed as per Hindu tradition.

Uttam Mohanty passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday night. He was suffering from liver cirrhosis.

It was huge gathering outside residence of Mohanty at Jagannath Vihar in Baramunda locality to pay last respect to the departed soul after mortal remains reached Bhubaneswar by a special flight today.

Leaders, politicians and film personalities shared their condolences on demise of the legendary actor.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited the actor's home to offer his floral tribute in the afternoon.

On February 8, ailing Mohanty was airlifted to Gurugram for treatment. Prior to his referral, he was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.