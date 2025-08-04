Puri: The tragic death of a 15-year-old burn victim from Balanga has sparked political outrage in Odisha, with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) announcing a Puri Bandh on August 7 to protest alleged police inaction and the BJP-led state government's failure to ensure justice.

Puri district BJD president Umakanta Samantaray announced the bandh during a press conference on Monday. He stated that the bandh will be observed from 6 AM to 12 PM across the district, with party workers staging demonstrations demanding accountability.

“The death of the minor girl from Balanga is shrouded in mystery. Despite the incident taking place on July 19, the police have failed to provide any clarity on what led to the horrific attack,” said Samantaray, accusing the administration of deliberate inaction.

The BJD leader also alleged that the government has been shielding the culprits and criticized the shifting stance of the victim’s father. “The government is hiding the truth. Even the father of the deceased girl has changed his statement. This raises serious questions,” he said.

He added that the BJD will continue its protests until the truth is revealed and justice is served.

The 15-year-old girl was allegedly set ablaze by three unidentified persons near her village under Balanga police limits in Puri district. She was initially treated at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and later airlifted to AIIMS-Delhi due to the severity of her injuries. Despite all efforts, she succumbed to her burn injuries on August 2.