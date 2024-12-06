Bhubaneswar: A high-level delegation from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led by senior leader and former minister, Debi Prasad Mishra, on Thursday met the Chairman of the Central Water Commission (CWC) and expressed deep concerns over the ongoing multi-purpose Polavaram Project in Andhra Pradesh and its potential impact on Odisha, especially the Malkangiri district.

The delegation also comprises BJD Rajya Sabha MPs Sasmit Patra, Manas Mangaraj, Sulata Deo, Niranjan Bishi, Subashis Khuntia and former MPs Ramesh Majhi and Pradeep Majhi, party’s media coordinator Priyabrata Majhi, spokesperson, Bhrugu Buxipatra, etc.

Speaking at a press conference following the meeting, Debi Mishra emphasised that the safety and well-being of the people of Malkangiri must be the top priority, and called on the Central government to intervene and halt the construction of the Polavaram dam until all issues are addressed.

"The concerns of Odisha, especially regarding the impact of the Polavaram Project on our tribal communities, have been repeatedly ignored. We demand a fresh study of the backwater effects and a proper review of the environmental and social implications of the project. Without addressing these critical concerns, no further work on the dam should proceed," stated Mishra.

The BJD delegation highlighted several critical issues regarding the project, including discrepancies in the submergence levels and the design flood capacity. They also pointed out that the CWC’s revision of the design flood to 50 lakh cusecs, without proper consultation with Odisha, threatens the safety and livelihood of tribal communities in the state.

The party claimed that a report from IIT Roorkee further estimates that a flood of 58 lakh cusecs could inundate large areas in Odisha, far exceeding the previously agreed submergence levels.

The delegation also raised concerns about the inadequate resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) plans for the tribal populations affected by the Polavaram project, noting that proper surveys and consultations have not been conducted.

The members requested that the Ministry of Jal Shakti and CWC take immediate action to conduct a fresh backwater study, address the safety concerns of the affected communities, and ensure that the R&R process is completed before any further construction of the dam.

The BJD delegation also referred to a 2022 Supreme Court order, which urged the Ministry of Jal Shakti to play a leading role in resolving the technical and environmental issues surrounding the project.

The delegation expressed frustration that the Odisha Government's repeated calls for action have yet to be adequately addressed.

Notably, the BJD delegation also met Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil in New Delhi on December 3 demanding his intervention in the issue.

(IANS)