Bhubaneswar: The Rajya Sabha MPs of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) have moved a joint notice of breach of privilege against the Collector of Odisha’s Cuttack district.

The BJD MPs moved the notice against Cuttack District Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde over non-extension of invite to party Rajya Sabha member Debashish Samantaray to a government programme.

Samantaray and six other BJD MPs—Muzibulla Khan, Sulata Deo, Sasmit Patra, Subhashish Khuntia, Niranjan Bishi and Manas Ranjan Mangaraj—have filed the notice before the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, reports said.

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has forwarded the joint notice to the Department of Personnel & Training under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions for action, as deemed fit, in the matter.

Samantaray claimed that the Cuttack Collector did not invite him to the Netaji Jayanti programme in the Silver City on January 23. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan and other dignitaries had attended the programme.

According to the BJD MP, the Cuttack Collector had sent an e-mail invitation to him on the eve of the Netaji birth anniversary.

However, his name was not mentioned in the formal invitation card. Similarly, the BJD MP’s name was missing on the plaque of some development projects, inaugurated by the Vice President on the occasion.