Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the main Opposition party in Odisha, has sought proper action in connection with the alleged rape of a minor tribal girl at a government-run hostel in Koraput district on April 13.

According to the Naveen Patnaik-led party, the eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth inside Guneipada ST-SC Girls’ Hostel at Kalapada Village under Lamtaput block in Koraput district during the night hours of April 13.

However, the hostel authorities sent the girl to her home without arranging immediate medical care. They also did not inform the incident to police, alleged a BJD delegation that met the victim’s family today.

The incident came to the fore only after the deterioration in the girl’s health, it alleged.

The BJD delegation comprising former Koraput MP Jhina Hikaka and former MLAs Raghuram Padal, Prafulla Pangi and Pritam Padhy also alleged serious lapses in the management of government-run ST-SC girls’ hostels across the state.

“At least 26 students have died by suicides in these hostels since July 2024. These cases highlight deep-rooted lapses in monitoring, accountability and protection mechanisms in institutions meant for the upliftment and safety of marginalized tribal communities,” said the delegation.

The BJD leaders have sought disciplinary action against the authorities of the ST-SC girls’ hostel at Kalapada and legal procedure against the accused. They also asked the state government to ensure accountability in the management of ST-SC hostels in Odisha.