Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha in connection with the alleged attack on a working journalist during an event attended by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Pipli today.

The Opposition party alleged that some activists of the ruling party put pressure on the police not to accept an FIR lodged by the victim.

According to BJD leader Lenin Mohanty, the journalist was attacked by some people while he was reporting the Chief Minister’s event at Pipli in Puri district.

“The journalist was attacked in the presence of the Chief Minister and senior police officials. The victim went to Pipli police station to lodge an FIR. However, some ruling party activists pressurized the police not to accept the FIR. The cops are yet to arrest the attackers,” said the BJD leader.

Mohanty further alleged that some associates of the Law Minister assaulted the journalist of an Odia Daily after he wrote a story on a person, who has been accused of child pornography.

“The Law Minister has shielded the accused. His associates have attacked the reporter after the latter published a report in this regard in his newspaper. The police are yet to take any action in this regard,” said the BJD leader.