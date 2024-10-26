Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has spent over Rs 400 crore in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Odisha this year.

The Naveen Patnaik-led party has submitted a detailed report regarding its poll expenses to the Election Commission of India (ECI) recently.

As per the report, the regional party has spent around Rs 415 crore in the 2024 polls in Odisha.

The BJD has spent around Rs 277 crore as its expenses for party propaganda from the date of the announcement of the elections to the date of their completion.

Similarly, the party has incurred expenses to the tune of Rs 138 crore for its candidates in the twin polls, revealed the report submitted by BJD treasurer Subash Singh.

The party further revealed that it has the balance of around Rs 625 crore after meeting the poll expenses.

Notably, the BJD has won 51 Assembly seats of the total 147 in Odisha in the 2024 polls. However, the party could not win a single seat in the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed its maiden government in Odisha as the party managed to win 78 Assembly seats. Besides, its candidates came victorious in 20 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The Congress party secured victory in 14 Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat in Odisha in this year’s polls.

The BJD under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik had ruled the state for 24 years from 2000 to 2024.